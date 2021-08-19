Covid-19 variant: Wetin dey cause di rise in case and deaths in Nigeria and West Africa?

Di daily rate of infections for Nigeria don rise to 1,419, to mark di highest number in seven months, di kontri don record according to data from health authorities.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), di goment agency wey dey torchlight Covid-19 for di kontri, release dis informate on Thursday, 19 August.

Dis dey come on di same day wey di World Health Organisation comot one report say cases of Coronavirus don dey rise sharpaly, not just in Nigeria but for West Africa.

Di global health joinbodi also say di current Covid-19 death rate for West Africa na di highest since di pandemic begin.

WHO worry say di rise of oda disease like Ebola and Marbug fit begin tire di weak health systems for di region, especially for Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Nigeria.

"We worry for West Africa and we expect di pressure of COVID-19 to hit health services harder and faster," tok Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

"In addition to di strain of COVID-19, na dis Ebola and oda outbreaks. To dey fight multiple outbreaks na complex challenge."

For Nigeria, di NCDC assure Nigerians say dem dey work for lab to understand di variant of di virus wey dey cause di rise of cases.

As at 18 August, city of Lagos record 680 cases - di highest for Nigeria. Rivers follow wit 157 infections and Akwa Ibom wit 94.

Wetin dey cause di rise in deaths for Nigeria?

WHO torchlight say di ratio of pipo wey dey hospitalised but later die, dey higher now pass di first two waves for di region.

Dem say dis one tell dem say one of di causes of death increase na di health systems wey dey struggle to help patients recover.

Di oda cause na di virus variant wey don enter di kontri.

Since di time wey authorities confam di Delta variant for Nigeria, death rate and infection rate don dey rise steady.

But NCDC say di lab test dem dey do ontop di variant for Nigeria go help dem decide how dem go advise pipo. Plus, dem dey torchlight how to get more vaccines to pipo.