Samia Suluhu: Tanzanians para for dia leader afta she body shame female footballers

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan dey face yabis online afta she say female footballers get "flat chests" and dem no fine reach for marriage.

Di president, wey be Tanzania first female leader, bin dey tok for di state house for Dar es Salaam to honour di national under-23 men football team wey just win di Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) challenge cup.

"If we bring dem here and line dem up, for those wey get flat chests, you fit mistake dem to be men - not women," she tok of female footballers.

She say while some of di sportswomen don marry, most of dem never marry, "and because of how dem be, life of marriage…na just dream [for female footballers]".

Di president say sportspeople dey normally live tough life afta dia career for sports don end and she come ask authorities to make sure say dem take care of athletes future afta retirement.

But she come add join say na women dey suffer pass because "dia legs go don tire, afta dem don retire from sports".

Dis don make pipo criticise wetin madam Suluhu tok. One Twitter user wey post part of President Samia speech yab her say:

"Dis na wetin di 'first female president' use mouth tok about oda women wey dey challenge stereotypes wit how dem dey play professional soccer!," tok Maria Tsehai.

"Wetin she tok no true!! She don generalize wit no scientific fact..." hala anoda user Harry Mwala.

One pesin say 'Disgusting' #alreadyafailure