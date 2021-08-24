Hissène Habré: Chad former leader die at age 79 during life sentence

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Hissène Habré na president of Chad from from 1982 to 1990

Chad ex-ruler Hissène Habré don die at di age of 79 during di time im dey serve life sentence for crimes against humanity.

Tori be say im bin dey collect treatment for coronavirus infection.

One court for 2016 rule say Habré dey guilty of crimes im commit when im be president from 1982 to 1990.

Di conviction na result of di landmark trial wey happun for Senegal. E also mark di first time court wey African Union support don try and convict any former ruler for human rights abuses.

Habré collect accuse say im dey behind rape, sexual slavery and kill-kill when im dey for power. Im deny say im involve for di crimes.

One commission of inquiry for Chad afta rebels comot am for power for 1990 torchlight say Habré goment carry out about 40,000 political kill-kill and 200,000 cases of torture for di eight years im dey power.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Hissène Habré refuse to accept di accuse against am during di trial

Who be Habré, wetin im do?

Dem born am into di ethnic Toubou herders for northern Chad but na for school im really shine.

Small time afta, one French military commander torchlight am, come arrange scholarship for am to go school for France.

As senior local official, dem send am to go reason wit two two rebel commanders to drop dia weapons; instead Habré join dia struggle.

During Habré time for power, e use di eye of opposition politicians see pepper.

During di trial wey convict am, survivors tok about how Habré secret police torture dem anyhow.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Relatives of victims have finally got justice

One of di most terrible detention centre of Habré police na one underground swimming wey dem convert to prison for di capital N'Djamena.

Witnesses say victims suffer electric shocks, near-asphyxia, cigar-burn for dia body and gas wey dem put inside dia eyes.

Idriss Déby - wey die for 2021 - and im militant rebels comot Habré for power for 1990 to takeover as leader.