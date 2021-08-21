Paul Okoye marriage: Anita Tonye Isama, Rude Boy Paul Okoye wife biography

Anita Okoye, Paul Okoye wife once write say "I be one of di STRONGEST Mothers!"

Today di mother of three fit dey face a test of her strength.

Dis na as Paul Okoye [former P-Square] and Anita Tonye Okoye marriage fit don hit rock.

Tori of dia alleged divorce na im Nigeria local media dey report since Friday 20 August, 2021.

Paul Okoye na popular Nigerian music star but who be Anita Tonye Okoye?

Kack make BBC Pidgin yan give wetin we find out about Anita Tonye Okoye profile.

Anita Okoye profile: Paul Okoye wife bio

Anita Tonye Okoye na a lawyer, social activist and entrepreneur.

She dey well-known as di wife of Paul Okoye.

Born on 8 November 1988 as Anita Tonye Isama, she now be indigene of Anambra state.

She marry Paul of P-Square on 22nd of March 2021 for Aztech Acrum, Port Harcourt.

She study law for University of Abuja wia she meet Paul Okoye before dem marry.

Paul Okoye and Anita Okoye meet in 2004. Dem become parents to a son in 2013 and marry a year later.

Anita Tonye Okoye do Masters in Oil and Gas from di University of Dundee, Scotland.

She work inside Oil and Gas industry for about eight years.

She work for AMG Petronergy Limited as Project Manager from 2010 to 2013.

And as Business Development Executive for Desicon Engineering Limited from 2014 to 2018.

Anita Okoye na di co-founder of di Cashew Apple Project.

Dat na initiative wey focus on contributing to change how di world dey percive Africa.

She be Social Justice Ambassador for ActionAid Nigeria to campaign for children health.

Anita also be di founder of a children fashion store called TannkCo in Lekki, Lagos.

She be di CEO of TannkCo wey launch in 2019 as children's wear brand based in Lagos.

She also be di co-founder of a lifestyle furniture company for children, named Little Luxe.

Anita Tonye Okoye, Rude Boy Paul Okoye divorce?

On Friday August 20, 2021 social media in Nigeria flood wit one foto of di alleged petition from one Abuja High Court.

Di reported foto show Anita allegedly planned divorce to her husband, Paul, but BBC Pidgin never fit verify di foto.

Paul and Anita marry for 2014 and dem get three children together.

Di first rumours of di couple alleged separation bin come out for April 2021.

Dat time Anita relocate to di United States.

Anita Tonye Okoye, Rude Boy Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye Marriage: Wetin we know

Di alleged divorce begin spread afta document wey be like Anita Okoye petition to leave her marriage appear online.

BBC Pidgin visit di Abuja High Court wey di document come out from but di court officials no fit trace di document.

But so far, no representative of Paul Okoye don come out to either confirm or dismiss di rumours wey dey spread fast.

Di Nigerian music star im sef, Paul Okoye also never drop any hint about di tori wey dey fly around.

Anita Tonye Okoye wey dey at di center of dis tori also never confam or dismiss di alleged divorce document.

But on Friday morning she post music of Paul Okoye wit foto of him and a lady ontop her Instagram story.

