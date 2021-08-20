Anglican priest for Ghana Baltharzzar Obeng Larbi apologize for video wey show as e kiss college students

Anglican Priest, Baltharzzar Obeng Larbi don issue statement take apologize to de three St. Monica College ladies wey he kiss for church plus dema families.

De priest wey also apologize to de church and de general public say na "human touch e bin try give de extraordinary performance' of de ladies as dem dey leave de school for field practice.

According to de statement, de priest tok say de three ladies be third year students wey dem dey ready to go for off-campus teaching practice.

De priest ask for forgiveness from all and sundry as im say make "pipo pray for am during dis trying times."

Baltharzzar Larbi say for de appreciation package e "attempt to add human touch".

"I'm sincerely make sorry for ma actions wey dey de video" Larbi tok. E continue say "I seem to have taken a number of things for granted. I did not think ma behavior propa wey I admit say de act plus de place e don happen for be wrong even if Covid-19 no dey".

De church bin set up committee to investigate de mata take assure de public say dem go deal with am "according to de Anglican Communion values and norms".

Dem later suspend de priest within 24hours from de college as chaplain.

Rev. Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi "dey relieved of e duties as Chaplain of de College and all oda official duties pending investigations and recommendations from de committee", na so de church tok for one letter to de priest.