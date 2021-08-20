BBNaija: Angel and Jackie B settle dia beef for Shine Ya Eyes Big Brother house

22 minutes wey don pass

Angel and Jackie B do two aside to settle dia beef for di house

Big Brother Naija season six housemates Jackie B and Angel don finally settle dia beef for di house.

Di two female housemates bin don dey bone each oda for days now inside Biggie house.

Wetin cause di beef between di two ladies na because of Michael, one of di new male housemates wey di ladies dey feel for di house, although Jackie B claim say "e no dey dat deep."

How dia beef start?

Big Brother season six housemate Jackie B

Jackie B and Michael closeness get as e bi sake of some tins wey happun for di house wey involve Michael.

One of di tins wey cause dia wahala, na di massage wey Angel give Michael for im head and di oda one na say im ask her to make food for am.

All dis tins don affect di relationship between Angel and Jackie and don cause many side toks from different camps inside di house.

Afta all di tok-tok inside di house di two ladies finally side to sort out dia palava.

Wetin di two ladies tok?

Big Brother season six housemate Angel

Jackie B explain why she bin dey behave one kind towards Angel and her ship wit Michael.

She complain of housemates wey bin dey meet her to ask why she and Micheal no dey together again and she say dis questions dem bin dey pepper her for body.

According to her she say e better for her to wash her hand comot for di situation instead of her to dey inside triangle wit pesin wey she consider as her friend.

Angel on her on part say she bin see Jackie as a friend, she even bring up her conversation wit JMK, where she say she feel say Jackie B see as competition and not as a friend.

Although she also claim say she understand di angle wey Jackie B bin dey come from especially as she bin tell her say she dey attracted to Michael.

She use her mouth tell Jackie say she for chase Michael but she hold herself sake of di respect wey she get for her.

Two of dem apologize to each oda, dem agree to communicate better if dem feel offended.

Biggie Eviction twist

Meanwhile as part of di eviction twist dis Sunday, Biggie don tell Maria to write di bottom six housemates wey least impress her to pack dia bags and deliver them to the storeroom as dem await di verdicts on Sunday.

Maria na di Head of house for dis week and as part of her reign Biggie give her secret task.

Di task for Maria na to pretend say na she get di power to pick di two housemates wey go dey evicted on Sunday.