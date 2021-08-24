Hakainde Hichilema: Zambia President say 'nobody suppose go sleep without food for belle'

Hakainde Hichilema na di konttri seventh president

Zambia new President Hakainde Hichilema don tok for inauguration speech say im goment go make sure say everi citizen get three square meals a day.

Hichilema bin tell packed stadium for di capital Lusaka, say "no Zambian go go sleep with hunger".

E also say im goment go focus on rebuilding di economy and create jobs for youth.

Oga Hichilema beat di former presido Edgar Lungu for landslide victory 12 days ago.

Na di sixth time di former businessman go run for president.

For im speech, oga Hichilema bin thank oga Lungu for wetim im say be "transfer of leadership and no be di transfer of power".

E tok say na because power dey for di hand of Zambians.

Dis go be di third time dem go do peaceful transfer of presidency from one political party to anoda.

And e ginger opposition party of oda kontris say dem too go fit overcome state repression and take ova goment.

'Zero tolerance for Corruption'

E tok for im speech say di economy don dey "overwhelmed with debt servicing, enrolments and consumption" wey no leave plenti space for investment for growth.

E say, "we go pay special attention to lower fiscal deficit, reduce public debt and restore back faith for di market."

E also add say e go get "zero tolerance for corruption". E tok say im goment go torchlight high cost of living for di kontri so food go dey berekete and e no go cost.

E bin chook mouth for how di former presido bin treat am say, na new dawn on top say "time don come make all Zambians truly dey free".

Dis na as e also say media suppose work witout fear say "diversity na our strength".

Afta im speech, President Hichilema come release hundreds of ballons for Heroes Stadium.