Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to watch, predictions for Premier League London derby match

23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chelsea staiker Romelu Lukaku rejoin di club from Inter Milan

Arsenal don already lose to one London team dis season - newly promoted Brentford.

So how di Gunners go cope against European champions Chelsea on Sunday?

"A lot of pipo go dey expect Chelsea to beat Arsenal but I feel say di game go tough pass as many pipo think am."

Na so BBC football sabi pesin Mark Lawrenson tok.

Checkout Lawro predictions for all 380 top-flight matches dis season, against different-different guests.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For dis weekend fixtures, him dey up against The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis.

Di Wombats' new song If You Ever Leave, I'm Coming With You na one of di Hottest Record for di World on BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show dis week.

Dia fifth album Fix Yourself, Not The World dem go release am next year and tori be say dem go begin dia UK tour for April.

Also Dan na die hard Everton fan wey dey "reluctantly optimistic" say di club fit recapture dia glory days for 1980s.

So for di Ogbonge match dis weekend see Lawro and Dan prediction

Arsenal v Chelsea (16:30)

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea game for TV?

Cable television channel DSTV, go carry di match live for Supersports.

E go dey interesting to see how Chelsea new £97.5m striker Romelu Lukaku go fit into dia team, and whether Arsenal go fit stop am.

Mikel Arteta neva take charge of many Gunners games in front of full stadium and, di last time im did, tori be say im no bin dey under dis kain pressure him dey face now.

We no know which strikers dey available for Arteta, but I feel say him go play safe anyway rather than trying to attack Chelsea.

Wetin im no need for dis situation na to lose two games back-back matches, especially to two London clubs, which for me go make things worse.

Lawro prediction: 1-1