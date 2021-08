Kabul Afghanistan Taliban news: Kabul Airport dey shutdown for 48 hours - See di reason

20 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Afghans queue outside Kabul airport on Friday 20 August, 2021

Kabul Airport go close down for 48 hours, US State Department don announce.

Dem say di reason why dem dey close di airport na to process di papers of di pipo wey already dey inside.

BBC tori wey dey dia say di katataka outside di airport dey worse on Saturday 21 August.

Dis dey come afta di US State Department bin advise dia citizens make dem avoid to travel to Kabul airport.

Americans gatz receive instructions from authorities before dem fit travel go dia.

Dem say na sake of di security threats wey dey outside di airport.