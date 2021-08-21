Olu of Warri Emiko coronation: Ogiame Atuwatse III reverse curse, declare key titles

New Olu of Warri announce key declarations during im coronation as Ogiame Atuwatse III on Saturday.

Ogiame Atuwatse III, formerly known as Omoba Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko don wear crown as di 21st Olu of Warri.

Di new Olu of Warri wey also be King of Itsekiri nation for Delta State don officially change di title of im wife.

Di mornarch declare her new title afta im coronation inside Warri, southern Nigeria.

Her title change from Princess Ivie Emiko to Olori Atuwatse III.

See oda important declaration di new Olu of Warri make:

Ogiame Atuwase III reverse major curse

Ogiame Atuwase III reverse di curse wey Olu Erejuwa II plus Oba Akenzua II place on top im kingdom bifor bifor.

E release forgiveness and healing to di federal goment of Nigeria wey use dia power to carry out di offense.

"I decree peace, prosperity, progress ontop dis land." na wetin im decree.

"We decree because Itsekiri dey blessed, Nigeria go dey blessed." na wetin di new Olu of Warri add put.

Wetin we call dis foto, Olori Atuwatse III.

Ogiame Atuwase III give im mama new title

Di Olu of Warri honour two women for im life, im mama and im wife wit new titles.

Tori be say Ogiame Atuwase III na di first Olu of Warri wey im mama dey alive to see im coronation.

Di Queen mother also witness as im sitdon for di throne for di first in well ova two centuries .

Him officially change her name from Olori Atuwase II to Iyowu Atuwase II.

Di Olu of Warri na first class traditional ruler and im dey rule ova all Itsekiri people both for Nigeria and abroad.

Royalties from across Nigeria attend di coronation ceremony wey happun for Warri, Delta State on Saturday.

Di Royal fathers include di Ooni of Ife and oda big-big men and women for di kontri attend di event.

Warri Kingdom short history

Di Kingdom of Warri [Warri Kingdom] or Iwere Kingdom (1480-1848) bin dey di colonial Nigerian traditional states.

Di Olu or Ogiame (King) of Warri now dey only rules di Itsekiri pipo wey dey in di town of Warri for Delta State of Nigeria as a traditional leader.

According to Bini and Itsekiri histories, Olu Ginuwa, a prince of Benin Kingdom na im discover di Warri kingdom about 1480.