Trump Alaba rally today: Donald Trump attack Biden for Taliban Afghan palava

55 minutes wey don pass

Donald Trump serve as di 45th US President from January 20, 2017 - January 20, 2021

Donald Trump say di Taliban Afghan palava na "di greatest foreign policy humiliation".

Di former American Presido tok dis one for rally for Alabama on Saturday .

Trump attack President Joe Biden way of handling of di retreat of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Na "di greatest foreign policy humiliation" in U.S. history, di 45th US President hala.

Trump, na Republican wey don signal di possibility of running again for president in 2024.

E dey blame Biden, a Democrat, for Afghanistan fall to di Islamist militant Taliban.

But na oga Trump wey sign deal with Taliban so di US army go fit comot from di Asian kontri.

"Biden failed exit from Afghanistan na di most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation's leader, Perhaps at any time."

Na so Trump tok for one vibrant rally wey im supporters pack attend in Cullman, Alabama.

Meanwhile Taliban leaders dey try to hammer out a new government after dia fighters kolobi Afghanistan.

Dis na as di U.S.-led forces pull out after 20 years.

Di move crumble ousted President Ashraf Ghani Western-backed goment and military.

US President Joe Biden on im part yab Afghan military for refusing to fight.

Biden shame di now-removed Afghan goment.

Di American leader declare say im inherit a bad withdrawal agreement from Trump.

For di Alabama rally, Trump blame di situation on di current US President Biden wey e say no follow di plan.

Dat na di Afghanistan withdrawal plan wey Donald Trump goment bin design.

Di former president also complain of how U.S. personnel and equipment dey left behind as troops withdraw.

"Dis no be withdrawal. Dis na a total a surrender," Trump tok.

Meanwhile Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair don put mouth for di US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Blair describe di Afghan palava as "tragic, dangerous, and unnecessary" .

Dis one n aim first statement since di Taliban takeover Kabul.