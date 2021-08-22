Who did Maria nominate for eviction: Pere, Angel, Yousef, Jaypaul, Emmanuel and JMK na di housemates wey Maria nominate for eviction

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Afta tense week of keeping secrets, Big Brother Naija reality TV show housemates don reveal di names of those wey she go like see leave di show.

Even though Biggie bin tell Maria say e dey introduce new twist dis week, di head of house name Pere, Angel, Yousef, Jaypaul, Emmanuel and JMK as her pick for possible eviction.

On Monday 16 August, Biggie tell Maria to pretend say na she get di power to pick di two housemates wey go dey evicted on Sunday meanwhile di truth be say nomination and eviction no go hapun dis week but Maria go need to pretend say eviction go hapun and na her hand e dey.

According to wetin Biggie tok. Maria go need to make di housemates believe say na she go determine di two housemates wey dey go home on Sunday and say she go choose dem based on di least housemates wey impress her during di week.

Big Brother meanwhile cut warning for her not to turn di housemates to 'slaves'.

Di organisers of di show announce on Sunday say make pipo expect "sweet surprises" as di live show go be one for di history books.

E no dey clear wetin go happun during di live eviction show today as Biggie bin tok say dem no go evict anybody.