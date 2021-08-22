Ipob 'spy girl': Nigeria police say dem arrest alleged Ipob, ESN 'spy girl' - Wetin we know

Nigeria Police Force say dem don arrest one 'militant spy girl' wey allegedly dey help proscribed group, di Indigenous People of Biafra and dia armed wing, di Eastern Security Network.

According to di police, 22-year old Gloria Okolie dey complicit on "well coordinated attacks on security formations, di burning down of election office and killing of security operatives for di south-eastern part of di kontri."

But close friend to di family and human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu don deny di allegations wey di police label for Gloria head.

Harrison wey don champion di call for her release say di 22-year old girl dey innocent and don call on Nigerians to help im cause.

Inside post wey im make on 18 August 2021, Harrison say Gloria don dey miss since 17 June and di family bin don search hospitals and mortuaries only to find out say police don transfer her go Abuja.

For some time now, di south-east part of Nigeria don face insecurity challenges wey di police say ESN members don carry out.

State and federal properties like Imo correctional centre and di building of di Independent National Electoral Office don dey targeted.

Wetin police say dia investigation reveal?

Police say dia investigations reveal say Gloria Okolie allegedly be member of Ipob/ESN for Imo State.

Dem claim say she work closely wit ESN commanders wey dem bin don earlier declare wanted and bin allegedly serve as middleman wey dey receive cash, drugs and weapons on behalf of Ipob and ESN members.

Di police add say dem later arrest Gloria as part of dia ongoing investigations and implementation of special operation to restore peace for di south-east region.