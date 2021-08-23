Everly Brothers: US rock 'n' roll star Don Everly death

Wia dis foto come from, Michael Levin Wetin we call dis foto, Studio portrait of pop celebrity musicians di Everly Brothers, Phil (right) and Don.

Don Everly, wey be di surviving member of di rock 'n' roll duo The Everly Brothers, don die for di age of 84.

One family tok-tok pesin confam Don Everly death to di Los Angeles Times, but e no disclose di cause.

Don Everly die on Saturday for im home wey dey for Nashville, according to di family tok-tok pesin.

"Don live by what e feel for im heart. Don express im appreciation for di ability to live im dreams...

"With e soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing di music wey make am Everly Brother," di statement tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Rick Diamond Wetin we call dis foto, Don Everly of the Everly Brothers during The 40th Annual CMA Awards

Brother to Don, Phil Everly wey also be part of di rock 'n' roll group bin die of pulmonary disease for 2014 for di age of 74.

Everly and im brother, Phil, get hits worldwide during di late 1950s and early 1960s, including Bye Bye Love and All I Have To Do Is Dream.

Di Everly brothers dey known for dia close harmonies, and influenced groups like The Beatles and Simon and Garfunkel.

For 1973, di two of dem bin get onstage breakup wey lead to long estrangement, but Phil later tell Time magazine say di brothers' relationship don survive dis.

About The Everly brothers

Wia dis foto come from, Keystone Wetin we call dis foto, American rock & roll duo The Everly Brothers, circa 1965. Dem be brothers Don (left) and Phil Everly

The Everly brothers na di children of country and western singers and perform on di family radio show while dem dey grow up.

During dia reining days, between 1957 and 1962, dey get 15 US top 10 hits. Dis include Bye Bye Love and Cathy's Clown.

Two of dem bin break up during one performance for California for 1973, wia Phil smash e guitar and waka comot from stage.

During dia time apart, both of dem pursue solo careers with limited success.

Both of dem reunite 10 years later with one concert for London, follow by one comeback album.

For 1986 interview with di Associated Press news agency, Don Everly tok say di two of dem dey successful because "we neva follow trends".

"We do wetin we like and follow our instincts. Rock 'n' roll survive, and we dey right about dat. Country survive, and we dey right about dat. You can mix di two but pipo tok say we no fit," e tok.

Dem elect The Everly Brothers to di Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame for di first year, 1986, and dey give dem lifetime achievement award for di Grammys for 1997.