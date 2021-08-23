Apostle Johnson Suleman Biography: Interesting life story of di Nigerian televangelist

Apostle Johnson Suleman once tok say e get two things wey im fear most in life.

Di Nigerian preacher say im marriage and reputation na di two things wey im dread di most for dis life.

Over di years di General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide don dey face issues wey dey affect dis two things.

E dey popular, loved and at di same time dey controversial across Nigeria.

In fact evri new year, pipo for di west African kotri dey look forward to prophecies wey im go release for di year.

So na who be Apostle Johnson Suleman wey name dey reign upandan even for social media?

BBC Pidgin find out some informate to help you sabi di Nigerian pastor better.

Who be Apostle Suleman?

Apostle Johnson Suleman come from Auchi, Edo state Nigeria and e parents na Muslims.

According to wetin dey for im website, Apostle Johnson Suleman claim say few days afta dem born am, some Prophets come from Warri to Benin (di place of im birth) with message.

And wen e parents desire to know wetin be di message, dey reply say "Dem don born a prophet wey go be minister in God presence." But dis dey hard for di parents wey be Muslims to believe.

Di parents later notice say Suleman dey little bit strange for di way wey im dey do things as e begin to grow up.

E later move on to form di Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide.

Today Apostle Johnson Suleman na di President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide.

Suleman also be of CEO, CelebrationTV Network Ltd and Hossana oil and gas.

Di Pastor na husband to Dr. Lizzy and e call imsef Professor of World Mission.

According to multiple sources, na 24 March, 1971 de born am.

Apostle Johnson Suleman father na Hon. Imoudu Sule, wey be popular Edo born multimillionaire businessman.

Apostle Johnson Suleman mother be police officer and disciplinarian. Di tough preacher once tok for one interview Encomium.

Apostle Johnson Suleman Biography: Some controversies wey di Nigerian televangelist don face

Normally, Apostle Johnson Suleman dey known for public declarations as e concern public policies in Nigeria.

E don drag mata wit govnors and Nigeria secret police [DSS] over di years.

Apart from dis, see oda matas wey don drag Apostle Johnson Suleman name recently:

Stephanie Otobo

For 2017, one Canada-based musician, Stephanie Otobo bin accuse Apostle Johnson Suleman say she bin start one relationship with am for 2015 and e impregnate and dump her.

Apostle Johnson Suleman, later react to di accusation and deny ever having anything to do with Stephanie Otobo.

Later around 2018 afta di accusation go viral on social media, couple with series of court case, Stephanie Otobo make u-turn and deny di accusation against Apostle Johnson Suleman. She say she lie against di preacher.

Stephanie Otobo wey go make her confession for di church, tok say she fall into di hands of powerful politicians and pastors wey pay plus manipulate her to spoil di name of Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Mike Davids

For early dis year, February 2021 One man wey claim to be former pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Mike Davids, do video to accuse Apostle Suleman of sleeping with im wife and also threaten to expose truth about di Stephanie Otobo sex scandal.

Pastor Suleman react angrily to di accusation and say Mike Davids dey try to blackmail am with oda former pastors inside e church. E say Davids dey 'evil' and advise am to repent from im sins.

Apostle Suleman through im legal team, instituted legal actions against Davids also launch N5bn suit for Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, against am for "conspiracy to blackmail and defamation of character."

Mike Davids later do U-turn for im accusation and release one video twhere e apologize give Apostle Johnson Suleman and e entire ministry.

Chioma Grace

Apostle Johnson Suleman re-tweet one post wey say one local media lie on top im head say e don react to di so- called allegations by Chioma, one Nigeria actress.

Di Nigerian preacher dey re-tweet dis, afta Actress Chioma Grace Ifemeludike release one video on Saturday 21 August, 2021, wey she call 'dis na my truth'

For her confession video wey don go viral across Nigeria social media, Chioma narrate how her fellow actress make arrangement for her to sleep with one popular man of God on 20th of November 2016.