Sadiya Haruna Hisbah arrest: Actress Umma Shehu say I know top Hisbah officers wey be womanisers

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Sadiya Haruna

Di arrest of Kannywood actress Sadiya Haruna by Hisbah dey continue to generate plenti reactions.

Dis na as her colleague Umma Shehu don comot to defend her for video wey she post on social media.

Hisbah wey be Islamic police for Kano state wey dey northern Nigeria arrest and prosecute Sadiya three days ago for indecent postings on social media.

Sharia court sentence di actress wey also be aphrodisiac seller to return to islamic school wey she go learn how to behave and act as a Muslim.

Mallam Ali Jibrin na im di judge and e say she must attend di school for atleast 6 months and hisbah officers go escort her each day and e add say make dem bring school register for am to confam say she dey attend.

Dis issues na wetin make Umma do video defend her colleague saying Hisbah officers are sinners too as nobody dey free of sin.

"Wetin Sadiya do wey Hisbah go arrest her?wetin she dey do as far as i'm concerned na between her and God why dem go interfere? Dis hisbah pipo dey sin too, i know many of dia top officers wey be womanisers and if i go mention names shame go catch many." Dis na wetin Umma tok for video she post for social media.

At di moment di actress dey for Kaduna but attempt to reach her since Monday no dey possible as many of her colleagues say dem neva hear from her and also she no pick or respond to message when BBC News Pidgin reach out.

BBC News Pidgin contact Commander of Kano Hisbah Sheik Harun Ibn Sina on whether dem dey try arrest Umma for her comments.

"Yes we don invite her come based on di statements wey she make but uptil now she neva honour our invitation."

"Make she come explain why she tok those things na from dia we go know whether wetin she tok na true or she lie on top Hisbah head wey go mean say we go charge her to court."