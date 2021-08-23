Dorathy Bachor: EFCC react afta reality television star hala say dia officials raid her house

23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Dorathy Wetin we call dis foto, Dorathy

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for Nigeria don explain di reason why dem invade Dorothy Bachor house, di former Big Brother Naija housemate.

According to statement wey Nigeria corruption police EFCC release dem say dem act on verified intelligence.

"Di Commission confirm say operatives from di Lagos Command of di Commission, act on verified intelligence, execute Search Warrant on block of flats wey dey located for di Lekki area of Lagos on Monday, 23rd August, 2021 during which nine internet fraud suspects chop arrest."

Dis response from EFCC dey come hours afta di celebrity post for Instagram how men of di commission allegedly "break down her door" for di early hours of Monday morning.

Wetin Dorathy tok about di EFCC raid?

On Monday di former Big Brother reality television star bin hala about di raid by Nigeria corruption police for her Instastory.

According to Dorathy she claim say EFCC officials allegedly break into her house for Lagos around 04.45am on Monday.

Dem tell her say dem dey afta one suspected fraudster. She add say di EFCC officials identify her as BBNaija star before dem leave her.

From wetin she post for social media she say dis incident shake her wella and members of her family.

Dorathy say her mother almost suffer from "panic attack" sake of di incident.

"Wetin be di need of being a citizen of dis Kontri if I no feel safe for my own house? na 5am and I dey shake and I dey upset right now.

Wetin EFCC tok?

According to EFCC, dem say dem knock for Dorathy door and dem identify themselves say dem "come from di commission on a mission to execute a search warrant."

But Darothy sister no allow dem to enta di house for several minutes, na so dem claim. Dem say dia operatives been no get any choice than to force dia way in "so dat di suspects no escape or destroy vital evidence.

"E dey important to state say law abiding citizens no get any reason to refuse di execution of a validly obtained search warrant."

Dem also deny tori wey bin dey fly up and down for social media say during di operation say Dorathy no be dey around.

Dem add say tori about say Dorathy come out half-naked no dey true.

"E dey important to know say nine alleged internet fraud suspects chop arrest for di block of flats wey dey for Bachor's apartment."