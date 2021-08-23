BBNaija housemates Pere, Maria and JMK collect strike for 'microphone infringement and whispering'

Big Brother housemates Pere, Maria and JMK receive strike afta Biggie find dem guilty of whispering and microphone infringement.

Afta im show di housemates video clip as evidence, Biggie hand di strike to di two former head of house.

For JMK, Biggie say she carry her microphone enter di jacuzzi.

All three housemates bin dey guilty of "microphone infringement, whispering, mumbled talk" dat na why e give dem strike.

Dis one mean say if dem get two more strikes, dem go chop automatic disqualification from di show.

Strike na warning by di organisers of di show to housemates whenever dem go against di laws of di show.

Biggie also add say dem no go fit take part for di head of house games and dem no go get immunity for di next two weeks.

Di punishment also go round to di oda housemates as Biggie say e go punish dem too for constant whispering.

E tell dem say dem go find out dia punishment afta Tuesday morning gym session.