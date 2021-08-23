BBNaija Head of House today: Liquorose become new BBNaija head of house

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Big Brother Reality TV show housemate Liquorose don become di ne head of house.

Liquorose wey her real name Roseline Omokhoa win di special position afta she defeat oda contestants wey bin also do di Head of House challenge.

Afta every body play, na she get di highest point as she score 21.

Di 26-year old choreographer na di fifth housemate to sit for di position afta Peace, Boma, Pere and di outgoing Maria.

As Head of House, Liquorose go dey immune from eviction and but no go also get access to di HoH bedroom togeda wit her deputy.

Dis na because she dey face punishment from Biggie afta camera catch her dey lounge for di HoH room for Week three.

No be only her dey serve di punishment as Maria and Peace also dey part of those wey no go stay for di room if to say dem win am or somebody nominate dem as deputy.

Di game to determine dis week Head of House bin involve di usual game of dice just like as e dey for previous week.