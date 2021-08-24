Hakainde Hichilema inauguration ceremony: Zambia new president swearing in ceremony afta defeating Edgar Lungu for election

Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday morning say: "Di new dawn dey upon us, thank you Zambia."

Na wetin Zambia President-Elect post for im verified Facebook page.

Tori be say Hichilema go dey sworn in as Zambia seventh president after defeating Edgar Lungu in dia latest election battle on 12 August.

Already several African presidents don begin arrive Zambia to attend inauguration of di 59-year-old as Zambian President.

Di ceremony go hold for di Heroes National Stadium for Lusaka.

Presidents of Tanzania, Boswana and Zimbabwe don arrive di konri already.

South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa also dey leave im kontri dey go Lusaka.

Botswana president, Mokgweetsi Masisi arrive for Lusaka on Monday.

And im get different engagements including one meeting with Batswana wey dey live for Zambia.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa don already dey for Lusaka for di inauguration.

Oda leaders don send delegations to represent dem for di ceremony.

Zambia electoral commission declare businessman Hakainde Hichilema winner of di kontri geenral elections afta three days of counting votes.

Oga Hichilema win di elections by more than one million votes against long time rival and outgoing president Edgar Lungu.

Hakainde Hichilema Biography?

Hakainde Hichilema wey also dey known as HH, na self-made millionaire businessman, wey be di youthful and energetic leader of di major opposition political party for Zambia- di United Party for National Development (UPND).

Dem born Hichilema for June 4 1962 for di southern district of Monze.

Afta e attend school locally e get admission to University of Zambia on goment bursary where e study and graduate for 1986 with Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Economics and Business Administration.

Hichilema Alias HH later get MBA degree in Finance and Business Strategy from di University of Birmingham, UK.

Since then Hichilema don create strong track record for business, both for im kontri and internationally. E be commercial famer and now get di second biggest cattle rancher for Zambia with nearly 100,000 herds of cattle for four ranches.

Hichilema na also one of di biggest suppliers of meat to di local Zambian market plus one of Zambia biggest exporter of hard-currency-earning beef products. E also get investment for Zambia tourism sector.

Oga Hichilema win di presidency of di UPND for 2006 afta di death of di leader, Anderson Mazoka, wey be im business mentor, tribesman and close friend.

E don tey wey Hichilema dey contest to be president, e run for 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016 Zambia election.

For di January 2015 president by-election, Hichilema come second for di race falling short by just 27,000 votes (1%).