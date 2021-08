Ghana Police go do mass burial for 200 dead bodies in Ghana Police Hospital

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, MyLoupe Wetin we call dis foto, Slavery Memorial Wall And Cemetery for Assin Manso Inside Ghana, West Africa

Ghana Police Service don announce to do mass burial for over 200 dead bodies wey no get relatives.

Dis be what contain for statement wey dema issue on Monday take dey invite de general public.

Police for Ghana want de public make dem come identify den claim dia relatives.

"We dey remind de public of de mass burial wey we tok for media from July 5, 2021 wey dey involve 200 unclaimed and unknown bodies make we take decongest our mortuary for de Ghana Police Hospital".

De statement continue tok say dis go be de second phase of de mass burial.

Wia dis foto come from, Jubilee House

"We go appreciate if de public go see de pathology department from Monday August 23, 2021 to identify dia relatives for collection to avert de situation whereby such bodies go be added for mass burial" de statement tok.

DSP Yaw Nketia wey sign de statement take dey seek public cooperation on dis mata.