Paralympics: Why Nigeria dey perform better compared to Olympics- Dalung

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former minister of sports Solomon Dalung tok say 'natural desire' to achieve something for life na one of di reasons why Nigerian paralympians dey perform better than normal athletes wey dey go Olympics.

For exclusive chat with BBC News Pidgin, Dalung add say anoda reason be say di disabled athletes dey less demanding in terms of wetin Nigeria go do for dem compared to di odas.

"One of di reason why Nigerian Paralympians dey always perform better be say disabled athletes by nature get strong will and desire to achieve something for themselves, to make a name and do great things."

"Anoda thing be say dis athletes no dey as demanding as di odas in terms wetin Nigeria give dem. Dem dey more content and just wan perform and do well."

Lastly di former minister wey serve between 2015-2019 also yan say those in charge of disabled sports for Nigeria dey perform better and no dey selfish and dat wan too join as to why Nigeria dey always do well for Paralympics.

For last Paralympics wey dem go for Rio 2016, di Nigerian team get 12 medals wey consist of 8 gold medals 2 silver and two bronze medals including breaking world record by weighlifter Josephine Orji.

Na same tori for London 2012 Paralympics wia Nigeria achieve 6 gold medals, 5 silver medals and 2 bronze medals.