BBNaija nominations today: Maria, Pere, Cross and oda housemates react to nomination and Biggie punishment

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bigbronaija

Big Brother housemate Maria say her nomination dis week by her fellow housemates pain her well-well.

Maria tok dis one during her diary session wit Big Brother on Tuesday.

"E pain me well-well but I reason am and understand why I get di punishment based on wetin I do."

Maria tell Biggie say she dey very emotional but add say she go dey ok.

Dis week Pere, Cross, Queen, Maria, JMK, Sammie and Maria dey up for possible eviction.

Head of house Liquorose save Peace wey bin dey nominated come replace her wit Cross wey bin no dey nominated.

Wetin oda nominated housemates tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Pere Instagram

Pere tell Biggie say im bin dey expect dis nomination since afta di wild card week.

According to Pere: "I bin dey mentally prepared for am"

As per di punishment e say, "We owe am to ourselves to be everybody watchman. We need to try to look out for one another."

For Queen she say "I think all di Housemates possibly nominate me because all of dem say my head too dey hot."

Meanwhile Cross tell Biggie say im no see am coming at all. when im hear Cross I no know say my name na Cross. Di tin shock me and make me dey uncomfortable."

Only 20 of dem remain for di house to compete for di grand prize of N90 million naira worth of prizes.

Dis na di fifth week wey di housemates don spend for Biggie house and so far na six pipo don leave di show.

Arin, Beatrice , Niyi, Princess and Yerins don chop eviction while Kayvee ask to leave di show based on health concerns.