Kanye West officially change name to Ye, say di word boku for Bible

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, The artist formerly known as Kanye West is about to release his 10th studio album

Rapper Kanye West don file legal papers to officially change im name to be Ye.

According to di Los Angeles court documents, im say na "personal reasons" make am decide on dis.

Dis dey come at almost three years afta di music star, fashion designer and presidential candidate tweet say im dey torchlight di name change. At dat time im bin release album wit di title "Ye".

Wia "Ye" come from?

Although di name na short form of im former name, di 44-year-old bin don say Ye get religious connection for am.

"I believe 'ye' na di word wey boku pass for di Bible, and inside di Bible e mean 'you,'" West bin tok for 2018, during interview wit radio host Big Boy.

"So I'm you, I'm us, na us. E begin from Kanye, wey mean di only one, to just Ye."

Di star go release im new album next month, wey im name afta im mama Donda.