Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu: Nollywood actors appear to fight inside viral video

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Nigerian actors Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu 'alleged fight' na topic wey many pipo don begin tok about.

For inside one video wey dey trend for social media, di two Nollywood actors, Iyke and Maduagwu bin put leg inside one trouser.

E no dey clear wetin cause dis altercation or weda di video na part of scene for upcoming movie.

Wetin we know be say, some days ago, Maduagwu bin question Jim Iyke source of wealth and expensive lifestyle for social media.

Maduagwu make some claims about Jim Iyke clothes and even allege say Nigeria fraud police - di Economic Financial Crimes Commission - suppose invite am.

But for inside di video, Jim Iyke confront Maduagwu and if not for pipo wey separate dem di two for quanta wella.

Maduagwu shout for di video say im go sue Jim Iyke.

During the altercation, Maduagwu could be heard saying, "I will sue you," after his shirt was dragged by Iyke whom he warned, saying, "EFCC will arrest you."