Uche Maduagwu Biography: Nollywood actor wey some Nigerians dey call Red Bra guy

Uche Maduagwu wey be Nollywood actor na one social media sensation with strong and exciting character.

Maduagwu don cause serious tok-tok for Nigerian social media platforms following im latest gbas gbos wit Nollywood actor Jim Iyke.

On August 24, one viral video show wen Iyke confront Maduagwu face to face.

Di confrontation na over one comments wey e make about am on social media.

From di video, e show say Iyke manage to trace Maduagwu to e location.

Dis na afta Maduagwu question di source of Jim Iyke wealth for one of e post for Instagram.

But dis no be di first time wey Uche Maduagwu dey drag celebrities out for social media.

We know say you dey wonder like many odas too wey dey reason; Who be Uche Maduagwu?

Kack make BBC Pidgin share some informate to help you sabi who be Maduagwu and di controversies w;ey don surrond am.;

Who be Uche Maduagwu?

Uche Maduagwu dey known for speaking on controversial issues and dis don make some pipo like and dislike am.

E also dey know as di 'Red bra guy' sake of im signature red bra.

For im Instagram page wey dey verify with more than 90k followers, Uche write for e bio say;

E be Actor, Content Creator, Singer, Brand Influencer and Comedian.

Dem born Uche Maduagwu for Amambra, South-East Nigeria according to infomate from multiple sources.

But di actor no ever don post picture of im parent or siblings for social media.

Even though Uche don get di celebrity status sake of di controversial issues wey e dey chook mouth, e still keep e private life away from social media.

Pipo no know if e don marry, who e dey date or get children.

During one interview with LITV for 2017, Uche Maduagwu tok say e start im career as a singer wey dem ask am wetin make am go into acting.

E say im feel say starting as singer go make am popular but God get better plan for am.

Controversies around Uche Maduagwu

Being Gay and not Gay

Maduagwu become controversial for talking about celebrities, clergymen and politicians on Instagram.

E no dey waste time to express im opinions about di lifestyle or action of certain public figures.

For January 2021, di actor declare for im Instagram handle say e be gay and add say pipo need to show respect to oda pipo choices.

With dis im announcement couple with photo of am wearing 'Red bra' e come dey know with im signature red bra sotey one time during mothers day celebration, e do video say make pipo no insult e bra.

"I no dey happy because I don dey hear so many things, my manager tell am say some of my fans dey insult my bra. Ejor! make una stop am, you can insult me but make una leave my red bra alone..."

But later dis year around April, Uche Maduagwu shock and surprise him fans wen e announce say e lied about imself being gay.

Maduagwu post for im official Instagram account to announce to im fans and Nigerians say e lied about e gay status.

"Dear fans I no be gay. I lost movie roles endorsement and my girlfriend fighting for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) in Nigeria." Uche Maduagwu write.

"Omg! Even my girlfriend leave me upo knowing say I dey fight for LGBT right inside Naija but I no regret using my celebrity status to fight for dis beautiful community."

Gift of prophesying

Uche Maduagwu tok during di interview with LITV say e get di gift to dey prophesy wetin won happun; "whenever I say things e dey happun, I fit just look you now and say things."

Then for di interview, e say actress Ini Edo go give birth to twins di next year, anoda actress Genevieve go marry next year but surprisingly non of dat happun as e tok.

E later come tell di presenter say pipo dey mistake am for 'John Legend' and a lot of oda celebs and dat na why John legend wife, Chrissy Teigen call am plus comment for one of e post.

Spiritual richest actor

Uche Maduagu call Nollywood actor Zubby Michael Spiritual richest actor.

Dis na afta Zubby tok for one interview wey go viral say e classify imsef as di richest actor for Nollywood for now based on di money e don make and how much e dey make from acting and some oda things

But Uche no wate time to tok for one of e post say; "Nothing pesin no go hear for #naija abeg make we give standing ovation to all di spiritual richest #actors wey no get mansion for #lagos and #abuja."

Maybe Obi Cubana own billions na only for #party

Uche Maduagwu don also drag Nigerian businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly know as Obi Cubana during di burial of im mama.

For one post wey e share for Instagram, Uche Maduagwu question Obi Cubana if e don ever spent half of di money wey dem spray during di burial for any of im mama birthdays wen she dey alive.

Cubana oga claim to dey WEALTHY yet di road to where e do im mama burial remain untarred, so many primary #schools for oba no get roof, not even boreholes for clean water maybe im own billions na only for #party not oba development." Uche post.

I wan marry Tiwa Savage

Di regular controversial Uche Maduagwu no drag Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage as e dey drag oda celebrities for social media.

Dis time, e declare im intention to marry Tiwa Savage and dey ready to be step farther to her son if she gree to.

"Please nobody should beg me because me I don make up my mind 6 months ago on dis matter. E go be great honor to wash your PANT daily if you agree to marry me," Uche post.