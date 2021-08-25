NDA Kaduna Attack: Who be Major Christopher Datong wey dem kidnap?

Wia dis foto come from, Forest Reporters Wetin we call dis foto, Major Datong and im wife

On Tuesday, August 24, bandits bin attack di permanent site of Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) for Kaduna state, northern Nigeria.

For di attack, dem bin kill two officers and kidnap one carry go - Major Christopher Datong.

As plenti unconfirmed tori dey fly up and down about di attack, many pipo wan know who di kidnapped officer be.

Who be Major Stephen Datong?

Major Datong come from Pankshin local goment of Plateau state and dem born am on January 1st 1978.

Im be di officer dey in charge of di medical laboratory for inside di Nigeria Defence Academy.

Recent photo wey dey circulate for social media, show di officer wit im pregnant wife but for di time of dis report, e neva clear if di couple get oda children.

Di Nigeria Defence Academy or Nigeria Army neva still release any information about im situation at di moment.

How di attack bin happen?

Di incident happen on Tuesday morning wen according to eyewitnesses, bandits catch di sojas unaware.

Di management of di Nigerian Defence Academy come confam say true-true di attack happen.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian Army soldiers

Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, di Academy Public Relations Officer for statement say di attack happen for midnight and confirm say dem kill two soja while dem carry one go.

E come tok say di military don launch operation to find di kidnapped soja.