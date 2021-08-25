Saudi Arabia recruit Nigerian doctors for Abuja as resident doctors strike continue

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Health worker for Nigeria

Hundreds of medical doctors na dem gather for one location for Abuja, Nigeria Federal Capital Territory for recruitment process.

Na some sabi pipo from Saudi Arabia dey carry out di recruitment mainly for doctors.

Di recruitment of doctors dey happen as resident doctors for Nigeria dey on strike wey don last more dan three weeks now.

Nigeria goment don threaten to "punish" di doctors if dem fail to resume dia work.

Justice John Targema of National Industrial Court bin don order di suspension of di strike by di goment doctors.

But despite all di controversy about di strike by di resident doctors, di recruitment exercise by di Saudi officials dey go on for di Ladi Kwali Hall for one hotel for Abuja.

Dis na anoda blow to di kontri wey get high youth population but wit very few jobs.

Wetin dem dey offer Nigerian Doctors

Wetin we call dis foto, Doctors for Nigeria participate for recruitment exercise wit Saudi Arabia officials for Abuja

Medical consultants, doctors wey dey work for Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Paediatricians, and oda general practitioners na di categories of doctors wey dey for di exercise.

Some of di doctors tell BBC Pidgin say na sake of di bad working condition for di kontri naim make dem wan comot.

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian resident doctors dey on strike over poor pay and oda tins

Di doctors say di obodo oyibo company dey offer dem more than three times dia salary of wetin dem earn for here and dem go take care of dia health.

"Wetin dey happen for Nigeria na bad tin. I no blame di doctors wey dey participate for di recruitment exercise," Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, President of National Association of Resident Doctors [NARD] tok.

Okhuaihesuyi say Nigeria goment no dey take di welfare of Health workers for di kontri seriously and na why dis kind tin fit happun.

Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di doctors wey turn up for di exercise say di recruiters promise dem better welfare package

Di Nard president add say: "Imagine a kontri wey dey boast about paying N5,000 hazard allowance to resident doctors. Wetin N5,000 fit do for ordinary pesin for dis Nigeria.