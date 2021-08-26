Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu breakup?: Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo, Fancy Acholonu wedding engagement breakup? See wetin we sabi

8 minutes wey don pass

Alexx Ekubo wey be Nigerian actor and im fiancée Fancy Acholonu, wedding engagement breakup?

Dis na di kwesion wey dey di mind of many Nigerians afta reports begin dey fly upandan for social media.

On Wednesday 25 August, 2021 some news report say Alexx Ekubo and Acholonu don call off dia wedding engagement.

Di 35-year-old Nollywood actor bin announce for im engagement with e fiancé for e Instagram account on May 3, 2021.

Alexx Ekubo then write wit excitement say;

"I ask di love of my life Fancy Acholonu to marry me…"

Fancy Acholonu come also post di same foto ontop her own personal account, where she reply:

"...& I tok YES to di love of my life."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Later on Monday 10th May Alexx announce di wedding date as November 20, 2021.

And both of dem create new instagram handle (@falexxforever) bearing di two names where fans go get informate, fotos and everything about di upcoming wedding.

Wetin BBC Pidgin find out

When BBC Pidgin try to search for di new instagram handle wey Alexx and Fancy create for di marriage, di handle no dey there again.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Also BBC pidgin find out say non of di photo of di engagement wey Fancy Acholonu bin post May 3, 2021 for her instagram dey dia as at di time of filling dis report.

But Alex Ekubo still get photos and video of engagement plus oda photos and video of im and e fiance, Fancy.

Meanwhile, BBC Pidgin also find out say Fancy Acholonu Instagram handle wey get 223k followers and dey follow 467 pipo no dey follow Alexx gain.

While Alexx wey dey verify with 4.2m followers and dey follow 754 pipo still dey follow im finance, Fancy.