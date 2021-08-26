Meet Dauda Sheidu, wey be vulcaniser for Kogi state

Produced by: Chukwuemeka Anyikwa

Dauda Sheidu, 35 years old vulcaniser for Okene, Kogi state na one person wey im story dey inspire plenty pipo for im community.

Dauda lose him right hand on top accident for 2001 wen im dey do ọkada work after he no fit raise money to take open shop for Vulcaniser work wen e don learn.

Pipo wey he dey work for dey happy for am sake of im skill, dedication to work and good relationship wit im customers.

But wen he first start, pipo bin dey luk down on am, dey tink say he no go fit do di work well.

Wen we ask am how e dey feel for di one hand wey he no get, he talk say he no dey regret im life because him feel say anytime wey he suppose get wit two hands, he still get am wit one hand.

He say im friends begin avoid am wen he first get accident, sooty even im first wife bin leave am because she bin dey fear how im husband go fit feed and take care of im family.

But, since im current condition happen, Sheidu don get 3 shops and come get boys wey dey work for am.

Even some of dem don do freedom go open dia own shops for Abuja.

Aside im vulcaniser work, Dauda get farm way he do go every Sunday wit im wives and children.