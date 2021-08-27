PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus: NWC endorse Yemi Akinwonmi as Secondus replacement

27 August 2021, 10:01 WAT New Informate 43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Uche Secondus don dey as chairman of di PDP National Working Committee since 2017.

PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus fate as 'di total chair' dey hang.

National Working Committee [NWC] of Nigeria main opposition just endorse one of Secondus deputies as Acting National Chairman of PDP.

Now di party say dem go decide who be di real national chairman after dem meet again on Friday, 27 August, 2021.

Di Peoples Democratic Party tell BBC Pidgin on Friday morning say; right now di pary NWC don endorse Yemi Akinwonmi as Secondus replacement for di meantime.

Wia dis foto come from, Kola Ologbodinya/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, PDP toko-tok pesin Kola Ologbodinya

"We go decide who be di National Chairman of our Party after our meeting today.

"As at yesterday, di NWC endorse di Deputy Chairman South as Acting National Chairman.

"So we need interpretation by our lawyers to determine di next step."

Na so PDP Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbodinya tok.

Yemi Akinwonmi na di Deputy National Chairman South West of di party until di NWC ask am to seat for Secondus chair.

Tori be say one interim order from High Court Kebbi State on Thursday suspend di process and give order for Uche Secondus to continue to exercise in power as National Chairman.

Based on dis, Oga Ologbodinya say dem go need some interpretation from dia lawyers to determine di next step dem go take.

PDP National Chairman suspension: Wetin dey inside di Kebbi court order

Court suspend Prince Uche Secondus as People's Democratic Party Nigeria leader?

Na interim order di High Court for Rivers State grant late Monday to restrain Uche Secondus.

Di court order Secondus to stop to dey call imsef di National Chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].

BBC Pidgin don see di court order wey dem mark as PHC/2183/CS/2021.

E get Ibeawuchi Alex, Dennis Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen, and Umeziriki Onucha as di pipo wey go court.

Di interim order read:

"Order of interim injunction is granted restraining di first defendant [Secondus] from parading himself as a member of di second defendant or national chairman of di defendant.

"Or performing di functions of national chairman of di second defendant or any committee of di second defendants at ward, local government or state level.

"Or calling for any ward, local government or state congress of di second defendant or setting up committees for such congresses or participating in any activity of di second defendant," di Judge order.

Wia dis foto come from, Kola Ologbodinya/Facebook

PDP National Chairman alleged suspension: Wetin cause di crises

For early August Leaders of di Peoples Democratic Party and members of di Board of Trusties of di party decide to give di national chairman till October to leave office.

Uche Secondus dey for di meeting wen dem take di decision - and im never publicly oppose di decision.

But tori be say di court order surprise plenty pipo.

Before dis time some members of di party bin accuse Secondus of "corruption" and "bad leadership".

Between January and July di opposition party lose three of dia govnors wey don join APC.

Several National Assembly members and plenty members also join di ruling All Progressives Congress [APC].

PDP leaders say na sake of say Secondus no dey handle di party well.

Kasim Afegbua, a former spokesman for di PDP Presidential Campaign also accuse Secondus and odas sey dem chop money.

Afegbua also carry di matter go Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for investigation.