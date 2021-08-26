Samsung remotely disable TV wey dem loot for South Africa
Samsung don announce say dem don "block" televisions wey pipo steal for South Africa during di gbas-gbos for July.
Di company tok say dem get inbuilt "block functions" for dia tv so dem go fit block am from di company.
According to Samsung, dem go activate di function wen di user of di TV dem tiff try to connect am with internet.
Di system go first check di TV serial number with di list for im server before dem block am.
Di block mean say di television set no go fit to work again at all.
South Africa bin enta serious gbege afta di imprisonment of former presido Jacob Zuma lead to kasala and protests for di kontri.
Tori be say one of di tins wey dem tiff pass na smart TVs.
Pipo for social media don dey torchlight dis mata as some pipo tink say e go reduce crime, odas say dem fit use am to show pipo shege.
One pesin say na revenge Samsung do di pipo wey tiff dia TV, while anoda pesin say di moral lesson of dis whole tin na say make pesin no dey connect Smart TV for internet.