Samsung remotely disable TV wey dem loot for South Africa

56 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Samsung don announce say dem don "block" televisions wey pipo steal for South Africa during di gbas-gbos for July.

Di company tok say dem get inbuilt "block functions" for dia tv so dem go fit block am from di company.

According to Samsung, dem go activate di function wen di user of di TV dem tiff try to connect am with internet.

Di system go first check di TV serial number with di list for im server before dem block am.

Di block mean say di television set no go fit to work again at all.

South Africa bin enta serious gbege afta di imprisonment of former presido Jacob Zuma lead to kasala and protests for di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Na last week di katakata start afta Zuma surrender himself to begin one 15-month sentence. Dem kill pipo and arrest several odas.

Tori be say one of di tins wey dem tiff pass na smart TVs.

Pipo for social media don dey torchlight dis mata as some pipo tink say e go reduce crime, odas say dem fit use am to show pipo shege.