Jos crisis: Nigeria states evacuate students from Jos after killings

26 August 2021, 16:39 WAT

Wia dis foto come from, UNIJOS Wetin we call dis foto, University of Jos, Plateau state

Many states for Nigeria don evacuate dia citizens and students from Jos sake of di crisis wey dey rise for di North central state.

Dis na as tension dey rise for di state afta one attack wey lead to di death of over 20 muslims wey bin travel through di Plateau state capital from Bauchi.

Di casualties wey be mostly from Ondo state bin go Bauchi as part of celebrations to mark one Muslim celebration.

But despite goment intervention especially wit di imposition of curfew for Jos North some armed men still enter di area to kill over 35 pipo.

Di armed men also burn houses and property of dia victims.

Na dis one make many states for di kontri send dia officials to evacuate dia pipo from Plateau state - dat na for pipo wey wan comot fom di state.

States wey don evacuate dia pipo from Jos

Wia dis foto come from, Oyo state Wetin we call dis foto, Students of Oyo state origin dey leave Jos, Plateau state

Di management of UniJos suspend di second-semester examinations for 2019/2020 academic session for di institution, afta di recent killings for some part of di state.

Fear of revenge attack na di major concern of most state goments wey don move to evacuate dia citizens from Jos.

Oyo state: On August 24, Oyo State govnor, Seyi Makinde receive 85 students of di University of Jos wey be indigenes of di state.

Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi wey represent di govnor assure di students sey goment go always do everything to protect di lives and properties of dia indigenes and residents.

Ogun State: On August 22 Di Special Assistant to di Governor of Ogun State on Students' Affairs, Azeez Adeyemi say "govnor Dapo Abiodun order di evacuation of students of di state wey be indigenes of Ogun State because im wan protect im pipo".

Enugu state: Di Enugu State goment evacuate 135 indigenes of di state wey also be students of University of Jos from di school on August 23.

Wia dis foto come from, Enugu state Wetin we call dis foto, Students of Enugu state origin dey leave Jos, Plateau state

Special Adviser to govnor Ugwuanyi on Students Affairs, Chidi Ilogebe for statement wey im bring out say out of di 135, 37 of di students n aim enter Enugu, dem drop 28 for Abuja while odas drop for different locations.

Abia state: John Kalu, Commissioner for Information for Abia state on August 22 say up to 200 hundred students of Abia state origin n aim dey stranded for Jos, Plateau state.

Wia dis foto come from, Abia state Wetin we call dis foto, Students of Abia state origin dey leave Jos, Plateau state

Kaduna state: Di Executive Secretary of di Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board, Rilwan Hassan say di state dey work toward evacuating more students from Jos afta di first evacuation on August 21.

Hassan say dis na afta di state goment bin don carry 87 students comot from Unijos few days before di latest attack for Jos North.

Delta State: Govnor Ifeanyi Okowa send buses wit police escorts to Unijos to big back students of Delta state wey dey Jos.

Na so di Senior Special Assistant to di Governor on Students Affairs, Ehiwario Jerry tok for statement on August 25.

Wia dis foto come from, Delta state Wetin we call dis foto, Students of Delta state origin dey leave Jos, Plateau state

Jerry say "Di govnor graciously approve di evacuation of di students wey commence today Thursday, August 26."