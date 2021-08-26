Alexx Ekubo break up: Fancy Acholonu confam end of relationship wit Nollywood actor, call off wedding

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@falexxforever Wetin we call dis foto, Alexx and Fancy

Fancy Acholonu don confam di end of her relationship and engagement with Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo.

She reveal dis one for inside her Instagram page say she don end di relationship, engagement and don call off di wedding with di Nolly wood star.

She tok for di statement say "she make di best decision for me because e dey very important say make everybodi find happiness and live for dia truth".

Dis na as rumours bin spread for inside social media say dia relationship packup.

Dis na as social media investigators notice say di couple no dey follow each oda again.

Alexx neva tok anytin ontop di mata and Fancy pictures and dia engagement, everitin still dey for im Instagram.

Howeva dem don deactivate dia couple account wey dem call "Falexxforever".

Di couple bin announce dia engagement for May, 2021 and dem suppose marry for November dis year.

Social media pipo don begin chook mouth for inside di mata, dem even dey guess wetin cause breakup.

Pesin tok say na because dem carry dia relationship enta social media, na im make "two seconds everything don scata".