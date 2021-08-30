ASUU strike update today: Academic Staff Union of Universities clear di air about reports say dem wan stop work

one minute wey don pass

The Academic Staff Union of Universities don clear di air about reports say dem dey plan another strike soon.

Di National President of di union Victor Osodeke tell BBC Pidgin say "ASUU go meet soon and decide dia next steps."

Im words dey come as some reports say di union bin dey ginger to embark on anoda strike afta wetin dem call di failure of the Federal Government to implement one agreement dem sign with di union.

But di ASUU leader don say dem never decide anything about strike now until dem hold dia own meeting.

Although e add say, dem get agreement with FG to sort out some issues before August 31st and one day to dat date and di federal goment no longer dey tok to dem.

Wetin be di issues?

Di union bin go strike for March 2020 to put pressure on goment to meet dia 2009 agreement.

Di major issues bin centre around universities dia revitalization moni, earned allowance, Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) payment platform and payment of witheld salaries.

For the meeting wey lead to dem calling off di strike for 24, December, 2020, goment bin negotiate to pay dem 40 billion Naira earned allowance and 30 billion Naira revitalisation moni.

Goment also agree to do integrity test for dia own payment system wey dem want wey be UTAS.

For anoda meeting dem hold for March 2021, representatives of di goment and di lecturers bin agree to dey do regular review of di progress wey dem don make as e take concern how dem implement di Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) wey two of dem sign.

Di meeting bin follow complain of ASUU members earlier on say di Accountant General of di Federation [OAGF] dey frustrate di payment of salaries goment agree to pay di lecturers afta dem dem bin suspend dia nine months old strike.

Chris Ngige, di Minister of Labour and Employment bin tok afta dat meeting with ASUU leadership for Abuja say, dem also gree to meet again before end of May 2021 make dem take review di agreement.

"We bin get some protests and we manage am. Today, we don gree to find way accommodate di balance so dat we fit pay as when due.