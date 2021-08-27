Hushpuppi, Abba Kyari: Police IGP probe panel report on Hushpuppi and Abba Kyari- Read wetin e contain

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Nigeria Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba don receive panel report on Abba Kyari wey be Former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Dem bin set up Special Investigation Panel to probe di allege bribe accuse against Abba Kyari wey Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) say e collect from Hushpuppi.

Oga for police receive di report on di 6th August, 2021 from di NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP) wey investigate di alleged indictment of Abba Kyari by FBI.

Di chairman of di SIP, DIG Joseph Egbunike, na im submit for Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Wetin di report dey all about

Chairman of di SIP, DIG Joseph Egbunike, revealed say di report contain di case file of di probe, evidences and findings plus testimonies from DCP Abba Kyari and oda pesin and groups link to di mata.

As e dey present di report, oga Egbunike say e appreciate di IGP for di confidence wey e get on am and di members of di Panel to conduct di probe.

E say di panel begin dia investigation immediately dey set dem up on 2nd August, 2021 and di report wey dem submit na outcome of dia hard work.

Wetin Oga for police tok

Wia dis foto come from, NPF Wetin we call dis foto, IGP Usman Alkali Baba

Oga for police, Usman Alkali Baba praise di Panel for dia work and say di reason for di probe na to carry out discrete investigations into di allegation against Abba Kyari.

E say dis investigation report go guide di leadership of di Force leadership for dia decision-making processes.

Di IGP promise say di Force Management Team go carefully and quick -quick review di recommendations for di report and later forward am to appropriate quarters for necessary actions.