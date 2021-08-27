Rachel Oniga burial: Nollywood actress Rachael Oniga funeral photos

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/odas Wetin we call dis foto, Rachael Oniga die on Friday 30th of July for di age of 64 from heart related issues.

Nollywood actress, Rachael Oniga begin her final journey out of mother-earth on Friday.

Families, Friends and colleague of di late actress gada for Magodo, Lagos Nigeria for her burial wey dey take place.

Di burial arrangement for diveteran Nollywood veteran bin start on Monday with symposium.

Na coalition of non-governmental organisations and friends of di actress organised by.

Then yesterday wey be August 26, dem do service of songs for di Catholic Church of Resurrection Magodo phase 2 Lagos.

Friday lying-in-state for di same venue, go follow di requiem mass and di burial.

Dis be according to one statement wey di family bring out.

Di statement tok say na immediate family members go attend di interment while di reception of guests go hold for di Grandeur events centre inside Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Herena oda photos of how di events waka;

Dat na one sickness wey she battle with for a short period before she die.

Rachel Oniga profile

Rachel Oniga na one of di ogbonge actress wey follow raise di profile of Nollywood feems from di late 90s.

Oniga don act inside more than 100 feems both in her kontri and internationally.

Her feem credits include di 2018 hit feem 'Chief Daddy' wey Akindele-Bello and Kate Henshaw-Nuttal follow act inside.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Rachel Oniga

Dem born Rachel Tabuno Oniga on 23 May 1957 for Lagos although she bin hail from Delta State, Nigeria.

She begin her acting career for 1993, and small time afta feature inside 'Sango' wey bi feem about di Yoruba deity god of lightning.