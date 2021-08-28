Salihu Tanko Islamiyya: Some students dey vomit blood when I see dem - Headmaster

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Empty classroom afta Gunmen kidnap di children from one Islamic school inside Tegina, Niger state

Some students dey vomit blood 89 days afta dia kidnap from Salihu Tanko Islamic school.

Also many of di school pikins no fit dey waka by demsefs because of wetin dem go through in di last three months.

Headmaster of Salihu Tanko Islamic school for Tegina town na im reveal dis BBC.

Abubakar Alhassan bin dey narrate wetin im eye see wen e go collect dem for Birnin Gwari town.

"I no fit just describe di kain situation wey I meet my students.

"Some dey vomit blood while many no fit waka by themselves.

"In fact na so me and dem just start to dey cry for dia."

Di kidnappers bin kolobi di students in May 2021.

E happun as dem dey take Quranic lessons for dia school for Niger state central Nigeria.

Alhassan add say; "Immediately you see dem you know say hunger don really deal with dem.

"Na so dem begin rush bread wey I bring come."

Although for some of di parents na heartbreak as reports say some of di students die when dem bin dey with di kidnappers.

Muhammad Mustapha two brothers dey among di released.

E tell BBC News Pidgin say di happiness plenti for inside dia house and across Tegina town.

Na on di 28th of May 2021 around 4:30pm gunmen attack Tegina town.

Na from dia dem enter di school pack 136 students.

E still neva clear di number wey come back.

Niger State goment say dem soon tok on di mata.

Timeline of di Tegina kidnapping

May 28th - Around 4:30 pm as islamic school dey go on na im gunmen attack Salihu Tanko school kidnap 136 students.

June 28th- Exactly a month after di kidnap, di gunmen call di parents to demand N100 million for di release according to parents wey speak to BBC.

July 13th - 11 students get dia freedom according to reports dia parents pay for ransom money for dem.

August 16th- For interview with Arise News headmaster Abubakar Alhassan tok say about 5 students don die based on dia discussion with di bandits.