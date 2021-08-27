Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom tok say President Buhari suppose declare bandits 'terrorists'plus presidency response
Nigeria go enta failed kontri if goment no stand up to attack di issue of insecurity. Dis na according to di Governor of Benue state for north central Nigeria Samuel Ortom.
Di govnor tok with BBC Pidgin for inside exclusive interview as im ansa questions around di insecurity palava wey di kontri dey face.
"If goment show say dem get power to stop Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu why dem no get power to stop di bandits wey dey kill us here? Dem call dem unknown gunmen but me for Benue state know say na Fulani pipo dey come kill us here and our goment for Aso rock get hand inside am." Di govnor tok.
Govnor Ortom also criticise di goment say dem no wan to declare di bandits as terrorists.
"Ipob dey use pump action dem catch dem, why Fulani men dey use Ak 47, 49, machine gun and explosives dem no fit catch dem, dem still allow dem to do all kain of atrocity. I don tok to Mr President to declare dem as terrorists as dem do to Ipob but di man no gree do, dis is di problem, dis is why we dey say di kontri no dey equal as e suppose be."
Governor Ortom also sama warning say one day, unknown gunmen go take over di presidential villa if dem no quick to address di matter. E allege say di president sabi where dis pipo dey but refuse to go after dem.
For im response, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu say na lie say Buhari administration dey draw body to tackle to di issue of banditry and gunmen attacks.
"Wetin Buhari administration don do to di arms wielding bandits dey worse dan declaring dem terrorists. Shey you know say Buhari declare shoot at sight order against di gun wielding bandits, against anybody wey carry AK 47, so I dey say, yes law of di law proscribe Ipob, but no shoot at sight against Ipob, so if you weigh some of dis actions, notin dey to suggest say di bandits dey enjoy preferential treatment."
"Di Nigerian airforce dey busy dey bomb locations for di forests, military dey ground dey attack dem, dat no be treating dem lightly."
"Pipo dey ignore di successes wey dey recorded in many areas in many areas in fighting insurgency and crime in Nigeria. Nigerians know wen in 2015 President Muhammadu Buhari come to office, Nigerians for many cities for di kontri no fit go worship on Fridays and Sundays becos dem dey bomb mosques and churches and motor parks and public gatherings, so one thing at a time, so yes those two you mention dem don arrest dem but please make we no ignore di fact say ogbonge successes don dey recorded especially with dealing with di insurgency for di northeast and as you can see, boko haram dey surrender in di thousands and surrendering dia arms. Na mata of time, dis too go dey handled." Shehu tok.