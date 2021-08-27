Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom tok say President Buhari suppose declare bandits 'terrorists'plus presidency response

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria go enta failed kontri if goment no stand up to attack di issue of insecurity. Dis na according to di Governor of Benue state for north central Nigeria Samuel Ortom.

Di govnor tok with BBC Pidgin for inside exclusive interview as im ansa questions around di insecurity palava wey di kontri dey face.

"If goment show say dem get power to stop Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu why dem no get power to stop di bandits wey dey kill us here? Dem call dem unknown gunmen but me for Benue state know say na Fulani pipo dey come kill us here and our goment for Aso rock get hand inside am." Di govnor tok.

Govnor Ortom also criticise di goment say dem no wan to declare di bandits as terrorists.

"Ipob dey use pump action dem catch dem, why Fulani men dey use Ak 47, 49, machine gun and explosives dem no fit catch dem, dem still allow dem to do all kain of atrocity. I don tok to Mr President to declare dem as terrorists as dem do to Ipob but di man no gree do, dis is di problem, dis is why we dey say di kontri no dey equal as e suppose be."

Governor Ortom also sama warning say one day, unknown gunmen go take over di presidential villa if dem no quick to address di matter. E allege say di president sabi where dis pipo dey but refuse to go after dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For im response, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu say na lie say Buhari administration dey draw body to tackle to di issue of banditry and gunmen attacks.

"Wetin Buhari administration don do to di arms wielding bandits dey worse dan declaring dem terrorists. Shey you know say Buhari declare shoot at sight order against di gun wielding bandits, against anybody wey carry AK 47, so I dey say, yes law of di law proscribe Ipob, but no shoot at sight against Ipob, so if you weigh some of dis actions, notin dey to suggest say di bandits dey enjoy preferential treatment."

"Di Nigerian airforce dey busy dey bomb locations for di forests, military dey ground dey attack dem, dat no be treating dem lightly."