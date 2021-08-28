Man City vs Arsenal result: How di gunners chop 5-0 for Etihad

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Manchester City beat Arsenal 5-0 to win dem for di Etihad Staduim.

Na for di seventh minute Ilkay Gundogan head Gabriel Jesus cross to give di hosts di lead.

Feran Torres widen di gap 12 minutes inside di game as e take advantage of poor defending from Arsenal.

Arsenal palava worsen for di 35th minute afta Granit Xhaka chop red cad for im two-footed tackle on Cancelo

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Since di begining of di 2016-17 season, dem never send off any player more often for di Premier League dan Granit Xhaka (Four, level with Fernandinho and David Luiz).

Gabriel Jesus for inside 43 minutes make am 3-0 against di Gunners before di end of di first half.