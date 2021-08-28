Victor Uwaifo dead: Joromi, Guitar Boy artiste and ogbonge Nigerian musician die at di age of 80

President Muhammadu Buhari don tell sorry to di family, friends and associates of ogbonge Nigerian musician Sir Victor Uwaifo, wey die on Saturday.

Di statement say di President joins the Nigerian music industry and performing artistes, home and abroad, to mourn di former first Honourable Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism (Edo State), wey also be di first musician and instrumentalist wey dem honour with di National Honours Merit, Member of di Order of di Niger (MON) for 1983.

President Buhari believe say di ogbonge musician, with global appeal and recognitions, live for many firsts, wey include invitation to di State House by four presidents and Heads of State, and winner of a gold disc for Africa for im song, "Joromi'', im release for 1965 at di age of 24.

The President notes the glory that Sir Uwaifo brought to Nigeria through his international tours, and the active role he played in national development, returning to school to get a first degree at age 54 with first class honours, masters degree at 56, and a doctorate at 77.

Also, Senator Ben Bruce say di ogbonge musician na im good friend and im dey grief at di news of im death. E also send condolence message to im loved ones and family.

Asides from music, Sir Victor Uwaifo be also writer, sculptor, musical instrument inventor and university lecturer, wey dey recognised throughout di kontri.

Popular Sir Victor Uwaifo songs

Victor Uwaifo wey dey popular as Guitar boy bin get many songs wey dey sweet im listeners for belle during di seventies.See some top songs of Victor Uwaifo:

Joromi, dis song by Victor uwaifo no dey tire fans of im music to hear anytime.

Monkey Yanga

Guitar boy

Tohio