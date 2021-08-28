Mercy Johnson wedding anniversary wit Prince Okojie inside fotos on social media

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Mercy Johnson/Facebook

Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Okojie 10th wedding anniversary tortori many pipo.

Despite di many stories of celebs wey dey divorce or even cancel engagement, dis Nollywood actress keep her homefront kampe.

On Friday Mercy Johnson beautiful fotos of her family ontop her verified Facebook page to mark dia special day.

"What more can I ask for Lord, You don do me well Jesus....Happy Wedding Anniversary to us...."

"10years of grace, love, forgiveness, understanding, sacrifice, tolerance, patience, respect and friendship."

Na so di 37-year-old Nollywood actress write for her social media page

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Okojie, on Friday celebrated their 10th year of marriage with beautiful photos.

The actress took to her verified Instagram page on Friday to celebrate her husband and share beautiful photos of themselves and their four children.