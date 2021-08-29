BBNaija evictions today: Maria, JMK, Sammie evicted from Shine Ya Eyes Big Brother Naija

29 August 2021, 19:26 WAT New Informate 28 minutes wey don pass

Maria, JMK and Sammie chop eviction from Shine Ya Eyes Big Brother Naija House on Sunday.

Di housemates wey bin follow JMK and Sammie collect eviction nomination include Pere, Cross, Queen, Maria .

Head of house Liquorose save Peace wey bin dey nominated come replace her wit Cross wey bin no dey nominated.

Jumoke Adedoyin [JMK] only join di TV reality show three weeks ago 8 August, 2021.

Di 23-year-old law graduate JMK bin dey ready to spice things up in di House by being di life of di party.

She grow up for Ilorin Kwara State and bin hop say pipo go love her because she bring positive energy and mak pipo happy.

26-year-old amateur filmmaker Sammie admit say im no dey above fighting for food inside Big Brother Naija House.