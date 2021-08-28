Burna Boy 02 arena: How Burna Boy take stun fans for im first headline concert for 02 arena London

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BURNA BOY/INSTAGRAM

Di way wey di Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu wey many pipo sabi as Burna Boy take enta di 02 arena, one of di biggest entertainment arena for London for im very first headline concert still dey burst Nigerians brain for social media.

Di singer and songwriter wey be di latest artist to hold concert for di O2 Welcome Back show series bin land for di arena inside space ship.

As plenty pipo enta social media to hail dis new level of entrance, Burna Boy tweet say, "you think say e easy for space."

Wia dis foto come from, DELE MOMODU/INSTAGRAM

Di ogbonge musician shut down di arena as plenty pipo turn up to watch im performance.

Also for di concert, Burna Boy allow young musicians like Rema, Ruger and Omah Lay to shine wit dia songs.

E say dia performance make am dey emotional.

As UK begin open up im public spaces afta lockdown sake of coronavirus. Di O2, from August go begin host some of di biggest and most anticipated shows, one of which na di Burna Boy "Twice As Tall" concert wey happun on Friday night.

Im Twice As Tall event na one of di Welcome Back Show series wey dem hold to celebrate as society return to normal afta di pandemic.

Wia dis foto come from, DELE MOMODU/INSTAGRAM

Headlining show na one of di goals every musician dey hope to achieve, na validation say di artist don try well-well.

Di 02 arena na one of di exclusive venues wey dey give artists global platform to dey celebrated.