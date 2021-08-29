Cold water dey good for body? See wetin Science tok

29 August 2021, 14:00 WAT New Informate 24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Corina Pop / EyeEm

Pipo get different opinions about drinking of iced cold water.

Some believe say drinking of cold water dey bad for digestion and fit cause mucus build-up.

Odas claim say cold water go make pipo burn more calories and e dey also help wit exercise performance.

So wetin be di truth?

E dey okay to enjoy one cup of ice-cold water wen weather dey hot?

To cut di long story short—yes.

Enough scientific evidence no dey to claim say ice cold water dey bad for pipo.

And di one major effect of drinking ice cold water na — for hydration.

Why drinking cold water go help wit hydration

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

First, e dey important to know say drinking water at any temperature go help di body to dey hydrated.

Hydration na simply di process of refill something or somebody wit water.

To stay hydrated dey important as e go help regulate di body temperature.

Hyration go help di organs to functioning properly, deliver nutrients give di body cells.

And e fit even help to prevent infections, according to Harvard Health.

Cold water dey good for body? Read wetin Science

Drinking water at any temperature dey help di body wit hydration.

However, drinking cold don dey proven say e dey specifically help to assist rehydration pass normal or warm water.

One study from di International Journal of Clinical and Experimental Medicine review six different male athletes on dis mata.

All of dem consume water for different temperatures.

Dem discover say drinking water at 16 degrees Celsius (~60 degrees Fahrenheit) wit a higher intake of water result to less sweating.

Dis show say e better pas wen dem compare am wit odas.

Di study conclude say cold tap water fit be di ultimate temperature for rehydration purposes, especially for athletes wey dey work out inside heat.

One study from di Human Kinetics Journal discover say 10-minute cold shower afta 20 minutes exercise session fit help wit hydration status.

Plus, a 10 minute cold shower (wey also dey known as "cold water therapy") e dey dey proven to help wit muscle recovery for athletes.

Wit di plenty benefit wey drinking of cold water get, some wellness experts claim say;

Cold water no too dey good for di body but sabi pipo don prove dia theories to dey wrong.

Di myths wey surround cold water consumption

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For ayurvedic medicinal practices, e tok say drinking ice cold water dey bad for di body overall digestion.

E claim say drinking of cold water fit tighten di blood vessels, wey no go allow di body fit take some kain nutrients, vitamins, and food.

Drinking warm water na cultural practice for many, wIA di believe na say warm water go help di digestion process to dey fast.

Plus e dey good for your gut health.

Some hold dis claim to western medicine and point to one study for General Pharmacology from 1983.

Di study bin look at how cold dey affect di blood vessel wall and evaluates blood flow and body temperatures for dogs.

While na true say cold weather fit affect di circulatory system, dis study no focus on how drinking ice cold water fit directly affect di blood vessels.

All in all, as di blood vessels dey play important role for digestion, enough scientific evidence no dey to back di claim say;

Drinking of cold water fit slow down your body digestion rate.

Another common misconception wey dey about drinking ice cold water na say e dey cause mucus build-up.

Dis one come from one 1978 study from CHEST Journal wey measure nasal mucus velocity and nasal airflow resistance.

And e find out say hot liquid dey superior to cold liquids wey e come to managing nasal bodily fluids.

However, e dey important to note dis specific study dey archived for di US National Library of Medicine.

But di study no dey available again for review through CHEST Journal online.

Lastly, one claim dey say drinking cold water can fit make you dey very hungry.

Dis claim start from one 2005 study from di University of Florida.

Di study bin compare di difference wey dey appetite when pipo dey exercise wit cold water versus warm water.

And e conclude say those wey exercise in cold water fit get "exaggerated energy intake following exercise".

Dis fit make dem feel very hungry and allow eat more.

Oda studies don dey wey show say pipo dey hungry well-well for cold season pass oda season.