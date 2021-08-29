BBNaija Liquorose and Emmanuel kiss, Jackie B, Michael mata plus oda highlights of di Saturday night party

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BIG BROTHER NAIJA

Kisses, surprise, groove, quarrel, vibes and plenty ginger na im di 'Shine Ya Eye' Big Brother Naija housemates carry come di Saturday night party wey hold on August 28th.

Di theme for di party according to Big Brother na 'Old School' and di housemates no carry last as dem slay wit wigs, afros and correct old school clothes wey carry audience go back di 70's.

All di housemates bin get di time of dia life on top di dance floor during di party, e even reach point wen Angel and JMK gatz comot wigs.

Highlights from di party

Wia dis foto come from, AFRICA MAGIC

One of di interesting things wey happun afta di Saturday night party na di kiss between Emmanuel and Liquorose. Di kiss wey be like say e last for eternity make di oda housemates say make dem go inside, even as e sweet EmmaRose dia shippers dem for belle.

Liquorose and Emmanuel na one of di couples fans get their eyes on for di house weda dia relationship go tight or not and dis na di first time dem display public affection like dis for di house.

No be only Emmanuel and Liquorose kiss. Angel also kiss Yousef. But their own no get strings attached as Angel just be Angel.

Dance floor highlights

Wia dis foto come from, AFRICA MAGIC

Di housemates bring correct energy come di dance floor, as e be like say everybody get a good time.

Even Maria and Pere wey bin be like say dem dey give each oda space find time to dance together.

Meanwhile Saga and Nini glue to each oda and dance with each oda almost throughout di party.

Towards di end of di party, Jackie B and Micheal bin get some argument.

Argument

Wia dis foto come from, BIG BROTHER NAIJA

Towards di end of di party, Jackie B and Micheal bin get some argument. In fact, Michael no be in sef for di party and e later open up to Peace say im no understand di attitude from Jackie B.

Meanwhile on her own part, Jackie B open up to Emmanuel say Michael dey rush her but she just want to take things one step at a time.

Di Saturday night party dey always come one day before eviction and dis week six housemates dey up for possible eviction.

Di housemates wey fit leave di show include Pere, Cross, Queen, Maria, JMK and Sammie.