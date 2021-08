Wife of murdered Greek ambassador dey go jail over im death for Brazil

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem find di remains of ambassador Kyriaks Amiridis body inside burnt car for 2016

One Brazilian woman don dey sentenced to 31 years in prison on top accuse say she kill her husband, di former Greek ambassador to Brazil.

For 2016, dem discover di burnt body of Kyriakos Amiridis wey dem find for inside boot of car wey don burn for Rio de Janeiro.

Im wife Francoise de Souza Oliveira bin dey get affair wit one military police officer, Sergio Gomes.

Oga Gomes later confess say im kill di ambassador at di order of im lover, and dem send am go jail for 22 years.

At di end of dia three-day trial, one judge describe di crime as something wey dey inhuman.

Another man, Eduardo Moreira Tedeschi di Melo - one relative of Gomes - dey cleared of murder but don already serve one year for prison sake of say e help hide oga Amiridis body.

59 year old oga Amiridis serve as consul for Rio de Janeiro from 2001-2004. E return to Brazil as ambassador di year wey dem kill am.

E marry Françoise for 2004 and di couple get one daughter.

Before im death, oga Amiridis bin travel from di capital, Brasilia, to di city of Nova Iguacu, north of Rio, to go spend di Christmas holidays wit im wife and her parents.

Madam Amiridis na im first report say im dey miss. She tell police say e comot dia flat without explanation and e drive comot inside rented car.

Dem later find di burnt car di next day under one flyover, wit di ambassador body inside.