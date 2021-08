Ghana Police release more details around de killing of UK journalist Syyed Taalay Ahmed for Tamale

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Ghana Police Service say dem kill two suspected armed robbers wey dey behind murder of UK journalist for Kintampo-Buipe-Tamale highway.

Dem also arrest four suspects namely, Saaju Bukari, Bertor Saabi, Ali Amadi den Isaac Seidu who dem say be part of criminals who dey commit robbery den murder on de highway.

Police say de Special Anti-Robbery Task Force kill two of de robbers after dem enter gunfight plus de security officers.

"Preliminary investigations suggest say de suspects dey behind many robberies including de killing of some international journalist days ago" Police statement reveal.

How robbers kill UK journalist for Ghana

UK based journalist, Syyed Taalay Ahmed die for Ghana after armed robbers attack am during in work on visit to Ghana.

Police say de incident happen after de journalist den en crew dey on journey to shoot a documentary for Ghana.

Some armed men come out from de bush wey dem open fire on dem, dis deflate dema tyres wey de vehicle stop.

In de process, de bullets hit de victims through de vehicle. Ahmed unfortunately die upon arrival for de Tamale Teaching Hospital, but en colleague, Umaru Abdul Hakim, survive.

Colleagues of de UK based journalist share de sad news of en killing on social media.

Ghana Police say dem dey introduce some measures to control criminal activities which dey go on in those areas.