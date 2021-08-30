BBNaija Maria eviction: Maria Pere, Liquorose, Queen & Michael reactions afta di Big Brother Naija housemate dey evicted

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Maria

As Big Brother Naija season 6 cross halfway, viewers don already say bye-bye to some housemates.

Di housemates don already spend five weeks out of di 10 weeks wey di show suppose run for inside Biggie house.

On Sunday eviction, JMK, Sammie and Marie leave di house afta dem get di least amount of votes from di public.

Out of di three housemates wey leave di house na Maria eviction 'choke' housemates and fans pass.

Maria and five oda housemates wey be Sammie, Cross, Queen, Pere and JMK na di pipo wey di house bin put up for possible eviction.

Di viewers save Cross, Pere and Queen.

Dia decision shock viewers and housemates yesterday as di public save queen and evict Maria.

Based on say dem bin see Maria as one of di strong housemates dis season.

Some even bin see her for di top five, sake of wetin she don do since di show start. Even though she and Pere bin enta di house as wild cards.

Wildcards na fake housemates wey Biggie introduce dis season for di show as twist but di house fail to identify dem, so dem remain to compete for di ultimate prize.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija Wetin we call dis foto, Housemates dey hug Maria afta dem evict her

See how di housemates and fans react

Some viewers and housemates dey reason say Maria eviction na fake.

But di truth be say no be fake eviction, her time for di show don end.

For Queen, she dance and thank Nigeria and Africa for saving her. She say dey grateful, she add say she shock say dem save her.

"Right now my confidence dey ova 100." She tok.

Meanwhile Maria eviction hit Pere wey bin dey very close to her for di house.

E cry afta she leave di house as im fellow housemates dey console am

Up until Monday morning, during dia workout session for arena im still neva get himself .

Na only am sidon ontop bench as e look like im still dem tink about last night eviction.

Michael and Liquorose na di oda housemates wey Maria eviction affect.

For Michael, wen Angel go meet am for room, im bin dey cry.

“I dey shocked, confused for dis house. I know say na game but I know no why I care dis much. E tok.

“I no know say e go dey dis hard,” Michael add put.

Liquorose wey she and Maria dem call themselves besties inside di house cry wella for her friend.

As Whitemoney, Emmanuel and oda housemates bin dey console her.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija Wetin we call dis foto, How fans bin vote

How di fans react?

Well as e be say she be one of di popular housemates dis season, many of di viewers chook mouth inside her matter.

Andre Osose Ayomide Ojeabulu write say :“Make she getat. She dey form too much no respect for anybody.”

For Sheyin Adamson: “Di eviction be like Shine ya eye.”

Meanwhile Kassandra John say: “Her eviction shock me just like her different accent shock me.”

While Doreen Ihedioha Osuala say: “Na audio fans she get. Na only noise dem sabi make dem no dey vote."

Maria na di ninth housemate to chop eviction dis season for di show wey start for July.