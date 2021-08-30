Kenyan Namulanta Kombo win BBC World Service International Podcast Competition

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Namulanta Kombo

Kenyan Namulanta Kombo don win BBC World Service first International Podcast Competition.

Di tear rubber competition wey BBC launch early dis year bin dey open to non-broadcast/podcast professionals from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

And dem receive almost 1000 entries for di competition.

BBC World Service go now helep Namulanta, wey be 38-year-old development sector worker wey never make podcast before, to bring her idea to life with a 15-part podcast, wey dem go launch later dis year.

Di Winning idea, "To My Daughter" (working title), bin come from Namulanta decision to start to dey write letters to her young daughter.

Di podcast go hear experiences, tori and advice from mothers across Africa, and around di world, wetin dem want share wit dia daughters.

Dis na wetin Namulanta tok about her winning entry: As pesin dey old and as I dey see myself for my daughter, I dey worry about wetin fit happun if I no dey around to help her through life or if I still dey here but she feel say she no fit tok to me.

Na so I begin reason di matter to write 'handbook to life' we go get stories from di pipo around us." "I bin ask friends and family to write letters to di women for dia lives, and I consider di best way to get these letters out to the world.

Then BBC competition come and I see am as an opportunity to put my thoughts together and structure my idea." According to BBC Director General, Tim Davie: "BBC bin dey look for podcast ideas wey women around di world fit relate wit.

E add say di quality of entries wey dem get choke dem.

But say out of all di correct entries wey dem receive, one idea stand out and na Namulanta Kombo own.

Who be Namulanta Kombo?

Dem born Namulanta for Nairobi, Kenya, and she be 38 years old.

She don spend di last nine years to work for di development sector on projects wey dey affect Kenyans and support goment agencies on monitoring, evaluation and policy work.

She also dey work directly wit children, wia she dey run one play centre to promote learning through messy and imaginative play as well as planning national art competitions and family fun days.

Di judges bin take note of di high standard of entries, wey dem narrow down to a shortlist of ten, including entrants from all three of di eligible countries.

Tori be say Namulanta podcast dey scheduled to launch for December 2021.